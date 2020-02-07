Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 166 Shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNOOC stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. CNOOC Ltd has a 12 month low of $139.77 and a 12 month high of $193.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

