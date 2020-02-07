Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Total by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 64,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Total in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Total by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 84,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Total SA has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.606 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $1,842,105.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

