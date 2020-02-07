Fireangel Safety Technology Group’s (FA) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Fireangel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON FA opened at GBX 14.12 ($0.19) on Monday. Fireangel Safety Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39.
About Fireangel Safety Technology Group
