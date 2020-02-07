First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $43.05. 45,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,229. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a market cap of $590.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THFF. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

