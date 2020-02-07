First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,207,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $14,110,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $14,591,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

