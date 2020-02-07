First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,816,000 after buying an additional 1,667,227 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Square by 32.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,927 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after purchasing an additional 323,893 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Square by 24.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 620,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Square by 48.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $78.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of -654.20, a P/E/G ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 3.26.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.03.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

