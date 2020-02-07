First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $158.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average is $142.90. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $159.10.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

