First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $182.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

