First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $364,000 Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $256.50 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $178.57 and a 12-month high of $270.42. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.75, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.