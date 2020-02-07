First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 2,689 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,829,887,000 after buying an additional 509,082 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,207,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,045,682,000 after acquiring an additional 293,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,010 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.