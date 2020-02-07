First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 683 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 3,263.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in US Foods by 1,041.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. ValuEngine cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

