First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 134 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in LHC Group by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $155.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.06 and its 200 day moving average is $126.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.15 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.59%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHCG. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.