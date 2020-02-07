First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 888 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 46.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 124.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,768 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.