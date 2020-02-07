First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 30 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

AMZN stock opened at $2,050.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,882.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,812.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.