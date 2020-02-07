First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 30 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

AMZN stock opened at $2,050.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,882.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,812.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit