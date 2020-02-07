Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Shares Down 6.1%

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.77, approximately 635,177 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 469,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FPRX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

The firm has a market cap of $176.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a negative net margin of 921.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 32,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $125,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,120,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $3,808,034.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,280,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,631 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

