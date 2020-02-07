Flash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Flash has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $43.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.03022706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00225652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00130874 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.