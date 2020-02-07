FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of FleetCor Technologies worth $33,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 337,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,019,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.84.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $22.09 on Friday, reaching $306.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.56 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

