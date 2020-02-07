FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLC) Trading Up 1.4%

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLC) were up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70, approximately 2,799 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04.

