Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading Down 20%

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) shares were down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 160,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 361,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $11.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Focus Graphite Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

