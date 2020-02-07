Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. Ford Motor also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.94-1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. 98,213,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,910,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 405.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

