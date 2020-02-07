Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $19.84. 172,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,069. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.14. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.