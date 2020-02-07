Forum Merger (NASDAQ:FMCIU) Shares Down 1.2%

Forum Merger Corp (NASDAQ:FMCIU)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.06, 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Get Forum Merger alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forum Merger stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Forum Merger Corp (NASDAQ:FMCIU) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Forum Merger were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc, formerly Forum Merger Corporation, is an information technology (IT) service provider of collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises. It offers collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and security solutions to its customers. It delivers these offerings across several delivery models including on-premise, and in private, hybrid, and public clouds, as well as the proprietary ConvergeOne Cloud, regardless of client’s existing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.