Forward Management LLC Invests $666,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,377,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.27. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.19 and a fifty-two week high of $185.67.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

