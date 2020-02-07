Forward Management LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Forward Management LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners accounts for 1.2% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Forward Management LLC owned 0.10% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 9.8% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 108,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter worth $539,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,458,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 152.6% during the third quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 151,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 91,539 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 54,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.39%.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.