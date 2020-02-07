Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.23

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

FOX has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FOX has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FOX to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

FOXA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,877. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.23.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

