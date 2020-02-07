FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 300 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cognex were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cognex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cognex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in Cognex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 4,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 42.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

