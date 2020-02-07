Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FNKO. ValuEngine cut Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Funko from to in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

FNKO stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $765.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

