FY2020 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Lowered by KeyCorp

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the technology company will earn $4.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.64.

AME stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $98.76. The company had a trading volume of 508,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,877. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average is $93.29. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $76,899,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,095.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after buying an additional 343,010 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 631.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 237,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after buying an additional 205,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after buying an additional 204,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $16,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $104,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,555.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

