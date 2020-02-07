FY2020 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.10. 25,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $51,619.68. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $64,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,311. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

