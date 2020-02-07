FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Cut by Analyst

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

SIRI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.12. 598,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,784,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,863,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,544,198.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,049.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,335,751 shares of company stock worth $9,348,039. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

