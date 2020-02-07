G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.43.

GTHX stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 179,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,629. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $767.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

