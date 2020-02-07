Gabalex Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000. FedEx accounts for 1.0% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.68.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $153.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,280. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average of $156.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

