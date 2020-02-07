GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.81, approximately 2,739,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,598,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $265.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 7.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 118.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 134.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

