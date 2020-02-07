Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a c rating to a d rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.22. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 544,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 78,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,611 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

