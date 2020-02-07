Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Gazprom PAO (EDR) alerts:

Shares of OGZPY opened at $7.26 on Friday. Gazprom PAO has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.