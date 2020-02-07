Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $190.64

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $190.64 and last traded at $190.64, with a volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Gecina alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.26.

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.