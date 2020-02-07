GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS GELYY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 31,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.18. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $48.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

