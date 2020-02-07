General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.90.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,745. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

