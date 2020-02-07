Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GCO. CL King upgraded Genesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Genesco stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 280,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,515. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $608.73 million, a PE ratio of -25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 837.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Genesco by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $161,000.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

