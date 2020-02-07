GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $52,514.00 and $1.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,773,318 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

