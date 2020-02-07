Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Reaches $6.46 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Bithumb, CoinTiger and Binance. Gifto has a market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gifto has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.03300420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00220858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00128775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bibox, Bithumb, Upbit, Bancor Network, Binance, Cobinhood, OKEx, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Kryptono, CPDAX, CoinTiger, Coinnest and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.