GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,950 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.65) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) target price (up from GBX 1,860 ($24.47)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,877.53 ($24.70).

GSK traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,700.20 ($22.37). 9,173,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,458 ($19.18) and a one year high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion and a PE ratio of 18.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,800.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,724.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

In related news, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 810 shares of company stock worth $1,885,609.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

