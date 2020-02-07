Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR) Trading Up 1.4%

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90, approximately 1,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 75,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68.

