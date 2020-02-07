Global X YieldCo Index ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Global X YieldCo Index ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1101 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global X YieldCo Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of Global X YieldCo Index ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. 26,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,336. Global X YieldCo Index ETF has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

