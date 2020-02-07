Global X YieldCo Index ETF (NYSEARCA:YLCO) Shares Up 0.4%

Global X YieldCo Index ETF (NYSEARCA:YLCO)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 39,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Global X YieldCo Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X YieldCo Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.