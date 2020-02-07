Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Gorman-Rupp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRC traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. 82,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,119. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $996.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

