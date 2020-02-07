Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of GTE traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.20. 700,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,027. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.73 million and a PE ratio of 600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.61.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$174.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

