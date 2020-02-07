Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.74

Shares of Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and traded as low as $32.10. Gravity shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 1,577 shares changing hands.

GRVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gravity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Gravity alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65. The company has a market cap of $225.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -1.76.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The company had revenue of $64.86 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gravity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gravity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth $777,000. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.