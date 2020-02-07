Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Gray Television stock remained flat at $$19.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 872. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

