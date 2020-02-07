Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Numis Securities

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 965 ($12.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 813.44 ($10.70).

Shares of GPOR opened at GBX 940.40 ($12.37) on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 953.60 ($12.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 890.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 782.05.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

